BHEL sets up India’s 1st EV-friendly highway

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Union Heavy Industries Minister, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, inaugurated the first solar electric vehicle (EV) charging station in the country at the Karnal Lake Resort.

After the inauguration of the first solar electric vehicle charging station on the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway, it has become the first electric vehicle friendly highway in India. At the Karnal lake resort, an EV charging station is strategically situated at the midpoint of the Delhi-Chandigarh highway and is equipped to accommodate all types of electric vehicles currently in use in the country.

Work is also underway to upgrade the other charging stations on this highway within a year.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (SEVCs) are being installed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) under the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ FAME-1 program [Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles in India].

At the Karnal Lake Resort, the charging station was virtually inaugurated by the Union Minister of Heavy Industries, in the presence of Arun Goel, Secretary (MHI), Dr. Nalin Shinghal, Chairman & Managing Director, BHEL.

The first solar EV station to be built in India is in keeping with the central government’s relentless push towards e-vehicles and green energy.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi further re-stated his vision and mission to take environmental security equally into account as well as national security.

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Heavy Industries, recalling the PM’s I-Day speech, said, ‘the Hon’ble PM has clearly highlighted that environment security has the same importance as national security and that India is making all efforts towards becoming energy independent.’

India is a country that champions environmental security through its efforts to combat climate change, conserve energy, transition to clean energy, etc. and its efforts in this area have started encouraging positive results. This is an important step in achieving the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, he said.

India is moving closer to a green future as it plans to set up EV chargers at regular intervals of 25-30 km. The network of EV charging stations on the highway will address range anxiety among Electric Vehicle users and bolster their confidence for inter-city travel. Solar EV charging stations are equipped with individual rooftop solar plants that provide the charging stations with green and clean energy.