Four trains cancelled due to farmers’ protest

Lucknow: Northern Railway has cancelled four trains due to the farmers’ protest. The Railway terminated two trains each at Moradabad and Bareilly railway stations in Uttar Pradesh, which left hundreds of passengers stranded.

Railways has announced that it has established five counters at the Moradabad Railway Station for refunding tickets. ‘Two trains in Moradabad and two in Bareilly, have been cancelled in view of farmer’s protest. We’ve opened 5 counters for passengers to claim ticket refund’, said JK Thakur, a railway official at the Moradabad Railway Station.

Farmers have been protesting against the three newly passed farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020- since November 26 last year.