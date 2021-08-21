‘Schools in state may not open before Diwali’, says Deputy CM

Mumbai: As the state government has yet to make a decision regarding school reopening, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asserted on Friday (August 20) that the Task Force is opposed to reopening schools before Diwali. Taking into account the opinion of COVID Task Force, the deputy chief minister said that schools might not open before Diwali.

Ajit Pawar stated that the decision regarding the reopening of schools would be taken in consultation with the task force. He said the state would proceed once it stated so. Task force members feel that the schools shouldn’t be reopened before Diwali, he said.

Furthermore, he noted that there is a suggestion that the state government should allow schools to reopen in districts with low Covid-19 infections. ‘A section of parents and management of educational institutions feel that the government should not wait for so long. They believe that schools should be opened in districts which have zero per cent positivity. The final decision will be taken by the chief minister in this regard,’ Pawar added.

Varsha Gaikwad, the school education minister, had earlier stated that with effect from August 17, students from classes V to VIII in rural areas will begin participating in offline classes, and students from classes VIII to XII in cities will attend physical classes following Covid-19 protocols.

According to Maharashtra government statistics, the state reported 4,365 new cases and 105 deaths following a coronavirus outbreak on Friday (August 11). Thus, 64,15,935 cases of infection were recorded in the state, while 1,35,672 fatalities were recorded.