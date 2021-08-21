Security forces killed three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in encounter

Srinagar: Security forces gunned down three terrorists affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in an encounter in the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. This is the second operation by the security forces in the area in the last 24 hours and third since Thursday.

‘Three unidentified terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed. Search operation underway, further details awaited’, tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

Earlier on Friday, the security forces neutralized two militants in the Khrew, Pampore area in Awantipora.

‘One of the two terrorists killed in Khrew, Awantipora was involved in the killing of a peon at a government school in Pastuna on July 23 this year. He has been identified as Musaib Mushtaq of Khrew’, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

On Thursday, an Army Jawan was martyred and a terrorist was also killed in an encounter in the Thanamandi area in Rajouri district. Earlier on August 6, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were shot down by police in the same area.