Covid-19: State govt to provide round-the-clock vaccination services

Chennai: From next week, Tamil Nadu’s government plans to offer round-the-clock vaccination services at government colleges and hospitals to help people who cannot get the Covid vaccination at their convenience.

PTI reports that following the launch of one such facility at the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine here, medical and family welfare minister Ma Subramanain noted that vaccinations would be provided round-the-clock and those wishing to receive them should bring identification. ‘After testing, individuals will be vaccinated. Those who are going out of town and employees may use this service’, he told reporters. Subramanian announced this service would be available in all 37 government-run hospitals beginning on Monday.

‘In Chennai, the service will be provided at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Tamil Nadu government multi-super specialty hospital, Omandurar, Stanley Medical College and also at Kilpauk Medical College hospital from Monday. On the same day, the service will be extended in all medical college hospitals round-the-clock and also in places like Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur, which does not have a medical college’, he said.

The government will advertise the 24-hour vaccination programme, urging the public to take advantage of it, he said. The district administrations of various tourist and pilgrimage centres have been urged to expedite the vaccination process, he said. Kodaikanal, the popular tourist destination, had all its residents vaccinated, while Palani had 98 per cent, he said.

Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation will visit the homes of elderly people who are 80 years and older to give them vaccinations as part of their service to them, he said.