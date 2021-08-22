Himachal CM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of 14 developmental projects

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid the foundation stones for over 14 development projects worth about Rs. 40 crore for Kullu Assembly Constituency on Saturday (August 21, 2021).

At the event, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said he discussed the Bhubhoo Jot Tunnel with the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and other senior central leaders. The route would reduce the distance between Jogindernagar and Kullu by over 60 kilometers.

Jai Ram Thakur also claimed that the present government in the state has ensured equitable and balanced development of the state during the last three and a half years, despite the fact that nearly two years have been wasted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. ‘The state government has a clear vision regarding the development of the state. The state is fortunate that it is continuously getting the love, guidance and benevolence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Centre Government during all these years has always been considerate towards the developmental demands of the area,’ Himachal Pradesh CM said.

Read also: ‘Heaven has internet’: Sushant Singh’s fans shocked to see mysterious update on his FB page

The Chief Minister also announced the opening of a sub-tehsil at Jari and a new development block at Bhuntar. There has been Stage-I forest clearance for the construction of a ropeway up to Bilji Mahadev because it would add wings to the tourism development of the area. Furthermore, CM Jai Ram Thakur also inaugurated Rs.1.97 crore improvement of LWSS Talogi Matarna and Trakara in village Kharahal in tehsil Kullu, Rs. 1.01 crore LIS Pirdi in Tehsil Bhuntar and Rs. 1.05 crore LIS to Phatti Chong in GP Chong.

The Chief Minister announced the opening of Karingcha Health Center and Rs. 25 lakh each for the development of Smana to Gurugug Road and Jathani to Mathasour Road for developing the area from the tourism point of view. Other political leaders from the state attended the event, including Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, MLA Banjar Surinder Shourie, Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh Garg, and SP Gurdev Sharma.