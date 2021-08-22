‘He fled only with the clothes he was wearing’ : confirms Afghan official in support of former President

Kabul: A former top official in Afghanistan government has come supporting the former President Ashraf Ghani. The official rejected reports that Ghani fled from the war-torn country with four cars and a chopper full of cash and claimed that he fled only with the clothes he was wearing.

‘In the days leading up to the Taliban coming to Kabul, we had been working on a deal with the US to hand over peacefully to an inclusive government and for President Ghani to resign. These talks were underway when the Taliban came into the city. The Taliban entering Kabul city from multiple points was interpreted by our intelligence as hostile advances’, the official who chose to remain anonymous told to CNN.

‘We had received intelligence for over a year that the President would be killed in the event of a takeover. At that point, our goal was to save the city and its citizens from fighting in the streets. Ghani went to Termez in Uzbekistan, where he spent one night and then from there to the UAE (United Arab Emirates). There was no money with him. He literally just had the clothes he was wearing’, said the official.

Earlier, the Afghan ambassador to Tajikistan, Mohammad Zahir Aghbar alleged that Ghani stole nearly US dollar 169 million from the country and fled.

Ghani had earlier rejected the allegation that he fled with money and said that he fled without even changing his shoes. ‘Accusations were charged in these days that money was transferred. These accusations are fully baseless. If I had stayed in Afghanistan, the people of Afghanistan would have witnessed the president hanged once more, said Ghani.