Hizbul Mujahideen’s chief seeks support from the Taliban ‘to attack India’

Syed Salahuddin, the head of Hizbul Mujahideen, has released an audio message threatening India. This message asks Taliban militants to help spread terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin said in a statement posted online, ‘I pray to Allah to strengthen the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan so that it may support Kashmiris against India’. A top US general said Thursday the US has airlifted 7,000 people since evacuations began on August 14. Despite the Taliban’s conciliatory tone, Afghans and foreigners continue to flee Kabul.

According to a UN intelligence report Friday, Taliban militants have conducted ‘targeted door-to-door visits’ searching for opponents and their families after killing a relative of a journalist for German state television. On his way to the airport in Kabul, a German civilian is also shot. Indian security agents are assessing how the attack impacts Kashmir, however.

Similar to what happened after the Soviet Union withdrew from Afghanistan in the 1980s, the exit of the US and the rise of the Taliban may reignite terrorism in Kashmir, especially now that India’s focus is on China instead of Pakistan.