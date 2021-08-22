Rainfall may reduce from Monday, predicts IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department forecasted that the rainfall may reduce over plains of northwest India from Monday. The department also predicted an enhanced rainfall over the northeast, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar from August 24 and then the intensity of the rain will increase. sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya will get isolated very heavy rainfall between August 24 and 26.

In its latest weather bulletin, it said that Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh will receive widespread rainfall till August 26. Assam and Meghalaya likely to get extremely heavy rainfall on August 25, said IMD.

Meanwhile, the national capital reported 138.8 mm of rain on Saturday, the city’s highest one-day rainfall in 14 years and ninth-highest since 1961. A meteorological department report stated that on August 2, 1961, Delhi recorded the highest-ever one-day rainfall of 184 mm for the month of August.