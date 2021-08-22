Tips to get rid of tan caused by face mask

During these unprecedented times of ongoing Coronavirus, all must wear face masks as it is one way to combat the disease. Last year, we spent most of our time battling acne caused by the face mask. While we have barely managed to get through the acne, our biggest concern now is the tan.

Face mask tans are real, and they are probably worse than acne. In its simplest form, tanning is a process of darkening the skin caused by exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Indoor tanning is known as sunless tanning. The masks cannot be taken away under any circumstances, but there are a few simple and easy techniques you can use to treat acne and reduce stubborn and annoying tan lines that already exist.

Keep in mind these 7 rules:

– Apply sunscreen for at least 20 minutes before going outside. Remember, the quantity to be applied is as much as two fingers.

– Reapply sunscreen every 3 – 4 hours if you are out for more than four hours.

– Apply raw milk to all exposed skin as soon as you return home, even before washing your face. Wait until it dries and then reapply. This process should be done for at least one hour, then lukewarm water should be used to rinse.

– You can also apply lemon juice to your exposed skin. The same process should be repeated and the juice is to be applied as soon as you arrive home.

– Once a week, apply a little yogurt paste with some wild turmeric to your face and neck. For smooth skin, you can also apply it all over your body.

– Take a ripe papaya and crush it into a fine paste, then apply it to the exposed areas. If the smell is too strong, you can add a few drops of tea tree oil to help combat acne.

– If you’re looking for a fuss-free option, slice up a tomato and apply it to your skin all over. There’s no fuss, no muss!