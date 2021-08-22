UAE issues guidelines for Indians, Pakistani passengers with tourist visas

Dubai: Flydubai on its website announced that passengers with passports issued in India, Pakistan, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka or Uganda can enter Dubai with tourist visas if they haven’t been to these countries within the last 14 days. PCR tests will be required based on the country of departure, according to the budget carrier.

It is mandatory for travelers to receive approval from the GDRFA (General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs) and also present a negative Covid-19 PCR test with a QR code in English or Arabic taken no more than 48 hours prior to flight departure.

Additionally, passengers will be required to undergo a rapid PCR test at the airport six hours before their flight and again upon arrival at Dubai International Airport. ‘If you are a UAE resident, GCC citizen or visitor arriving in Dubai, regardless of where your journey originated, you must be able to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result (from a test taken in the country of departure no more than 72 hours prior to the departure of your inbound flight to Dubai),’ it said.

Arriving passengers will also be required to undergo a PCR test upon landing in Dubai. It stated that the carriage of passengers traveling to Dubai from Bangladesh has been suspended until further notice. Passengers arriving from Afghanistan or Indonesia – or transiting through these two countries within the past 14 days – are also prohibited from entering the country. However, this does not apply to members of diplomatic, economic and scientific missions, UAE nationals, holders of a UAE Golden Visa and passengers granted permission to enter the UAE by the appropriate authorities.

As part of their answer to a passenger’s question, Emirates airline also said that people who haven’t been in India for a period of 14 days can travel to Dubai on a visit visa.

Furthermore, Indian nationals with a normal passport can also obtain a visa on arrival in Dubai for a maximum stay of 14 days if they have a visitor visa or a green card issued by the United States, or a residence visa issued by the United Kingdom or the European Union. Visas issued by the United States, United Kingdom, or European Union must be valid for at least six months.

The UAE government has designated laboratories that travellers can visit to get the Covid-19 RT-PCR test. ‘If you are flying from India, Pakistan… you must get your certificate from one of the labs listed in the designated laboratories document to be accepted on the flight,’ Emirates said.