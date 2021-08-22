State govt to run mega Covid vaccination drive on Aug 25-26

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday (August 22) that his government will run a massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign from August 25-26.

The BJP CM urged all eligible people to get vaccinated, particularly those who haven’t yet received the second dose of anti-COVID vaccine. ‘We have administered the first dose to 60 percent of people in the state, while only 12 percent people have been administered with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A mega vaccination campaign will be run on August 25-26’ Chouhan said, according to ANI.

In addition, the MP CM informed that the second day of the mega vaccination drive was reserved for those who were due to receive their second jab. ‘Both doses will be administered on the first day. On August 26, only second doses will be administered. We have reserved the second day of the mega vaccination campaign for those due for the second dose COVID-19 vaccine because it is very essential to remind people who have taken their first dose to take their second too,’ Chouhan said. He warned, ‘Vaccine is most effective when its second dose is taken within the stipulated time. The effect of the first dose would wear off if one does not take their second dose.’

The MP CM asked people to get vaccinated as soon as possible and said ‘it is very important to take the second dose of the vaccine’. Also, he asked people to follow COVID-19 guidelines as the second wave has not yet ended. ‘With the support of people, COVID infections are in control. However, COVID-19 has not been eradicated. We shouldn’t panic, but it’s important to maintain precautions. I appeal to all persons to maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour,’ Chouhan added.

The state of Madhya Pradesh recorded seven new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total to 7,92,096, a health department official said. The death toll remains unchanged at 10,515.