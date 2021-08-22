Tirumala temple laddus now in biodegradable bags

Tirupati: The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has introduced eco-friendly biodegradable bags for laddus in Tirumala temple. On Sunday (August 22), DRDO Chairman Satish Reddy along with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy inaugurated an exclusive sale counter at Tirumala.

The DRDO Chairman told media persons just outside the Laddu Complex where the new counter was launched that the Advance Systems Laboratory in Hyderabad has been doing a lot of research and developing ways to find best eco-friendly alternatives to hazardous plastic. ‘To minimize single use plastic, we have come out with these eco-friendly bags made of starch of corn which degrade naturally within 90 days and are also not harmful even if the cattle consume them. After a detailed research and rigorous testing of the formula, we have come out with these bags for Tirumala,’ he said.

According to him, conventional polyethylene bags contain petrochemicals that are toxic to the environment and take nearly 200 years to degrade. In contrast, these bags would be offered as a sustainable, cost-effective, and ocean-safe alternative to similar plastic products, he explained.

TTD EO stated that the introduction of biodegradable bags by DRDO is an eco-friendly initiative. ‘Products like these are essential for the survival of mankind. After observing the response from the pilgrims for a few days, we are planning to commence its sales in a full-fledged manner,’ he said.