‘Affair’ with chimpanzee leads to woman’s ban from zoo

Humans are naturally animal lovers, but everyone was shocked when a woman claimed she was an animal lover. A Belgian woman has been banned from an Antwerp Zoo after the staff noticed she was spending a little too much time with a certain chimpanzee. The woman later claimed she spent so much time with the animal because she was having an ‘affair’ with it.

Adie Timmermans used to visit the zoo every week, and she would speak to a 38-year-old chimpanzee named Chita. They used to wave and blow kisses at each other from opposite sides of the glass enclosure. It took the authorities four years to decide to take action against her growing friendship after she visited the zoo every year. ‘I love that animal and he loves me. I have no other possessions. Someone wants to take that away. We’re having an affair, I’ll just say that’, Timmermans said.

According to the zoo, Chita’s ‘love affair’ was proving to be detrimental to her development of a relationship with the other chimpanzees. ‘When Chita is constantly surrounded by visitors, the other monkeys ignore him and don’t consider him part of the group, even though it’s important for him. He then sits on his own outside of visiting hours,’ the zoo said. However, the chimpanzee lover feels that the zoo is unfair and says, ‘Other dozens of visitors get to interact with them. Why not me?’