The surprise response to ‘azaan’ made J&K man a huge Modi fan; now he aspires to meet PM Modi

New Delhi: The ‘big fan’ of Narendra Modi plans to meet him in Delhi, for which he chose a unique route from Srinagar. In hopes of gaining the PM’s attention, he hopes that his gesture will land him an opportunity to meet him. Fahim Nazir Shah has already begun walking the 815 kilometers from Srinagar to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Modi.

‘I am a big fan of Prime Minister Modi,’ said Shah, 28, a part-time electrician in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. As of now, he has covered 200 kilometers up to Udhampur on this journey. He is taking short breaks on his journey, which began two days ago. Shah, a resident of the Shalimar area of Srinagar, is hopeful that his dream of meeting the prime minister will come true at the end of this arduous journey.

On his way to Delhi by foot to meet Modi, he said, ‘I hope to catch the attention of him. To meet PM Modi is my most cherished dream’. He indicated that his previous attempts to meet the PM did not succeed. Shah said he has followed the PM on social media for the past four years, and both his words and actions have ‘touched my heart’.

‘I became an ardent fan of our prime minister when he stopped suddenly while delivering an address at a rally on hearing the azaan (Muslim call for prayer). He upset the public with that gesture,’ he said. Shah said he has tried several times over the past two and a half years to meet the PM in Delhi. ‘I was not allowed to meet him during his last visit to Kashmir,’ he said.

Shah said, ‘I’m sure I’ll get to meet the prime minister this time’. When asked about the change in Jammu and Kashmir since its special status was revoked and it became a Union Territory in 2019, he said the change is visible because PM Modi is focused on Jammu and Kashmir.

Read more: US President Joe Biden orders US airlines to support Afghan evacuation

According to him, ‘the situation has changed, development activities are proceeding rapidly, and the Union Territory is making progress’. Shah expressed his desire to discuss with Modi the issues relating to unemployed and educated youth in the union territory and to develop industrial development in the territory.