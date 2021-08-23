‘Caste-based census is the need of the hour’: CPM MLA meets Prime Minister

Patna: CPI(M) MLA from Bihar, Ajay Kumar has said that caste-based census is the need of the hour. A 10-party delegation from Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar including Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), CPM and others met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and discussed the caste-based census.

‘We told the chief minister that we should meet Prime Minister because the caste-based census is the need of the hour. Caste-based exploitation takes place even today. A caste-based census will be like a mirror to help rectify this. So, we will meet Prime Minister Modi today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’, said Ajay Kumar.

‘Caste-based census is a question related to society. Through this, it will be known who does what work. Why is the central government trying to run away from the caste-based Census. Such resolutions have been passed twice in the assembly of Bihar. The caste census will clearly show who is being exploited and who is exploiting’, he added.

‘People in Bihar and the entire country are of the same opinion on this issue. We are grateful to the Prime Minister for listening to us. We urge him to take an appropriate decision’, Nitish Kumar said after the meeting.