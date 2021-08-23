CRPF jawan picked up for wearing Army uniform to ‘impress’ wife, in-laws

A CRPF jawan was apprehended in Assam’s Nagaon district on Sunday for wearing an Army uniform, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

‘After military intelligence informed us, we picked him up along with one lady. After interrogation and verification, we found there is nothing suspicious and the lady is his wife,’ the official said.

The younger CRPF members, who had joined in 2017 and were stationed outside of Assam, aspired to join the Indian Army. ‘He occasionally wears the Army uniform to impress his wife and in-laws, who reside here,’ the officer added.

Also Read: BJP flag painted on horse at Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Maneka Gandhi’s NGO files complaint

The CRPF jawan was out walking with his wife in an Army special forces outfit when military intelligence authorities saw him and alerted the police. ‘We have not arrested him and will allow him to go on a bail bond. There is no case at all… we have counselled the personnel,’ the police officer further stated.