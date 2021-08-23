MotoGP racer Miguel marries stepsister after keeping relationship secret for 11 years

MotoGP racer Miguel Oliveira kept his relationship with his step-sister Andreia Pimenta hidden for 11 years. The 26-year-old has finally shared the news and the couple has even got married. Not only that, but the couple has also revealed that they are expecting their first child.

Oliveira had previously stated that he was dating the daughter of his father’s second wife and had kept his relationship with Pimenta a secret for a long time, but in an interview with Portuguese television, he exposed the same.

Last summer, the couple got engaged. Due to the Portuguese rider’s MotoGP obligations, the wedding had to be postponed.

Oliveira and Andreia got married last month and the racer notified his followers in an Instagram post: ‘This weekend we made the most important curve of our lives. We sealed our love through marriage and we want to share it with you.’

The newlyweds just announced that they are expecting their first child. The racer posted a photo of the ultrasound and the baby bulge on social media. ‘Our lives will carry out with a special company. A job that will last the rest of our journey. Anxious to meet you, my love,’ Oliveira wrote on Instagram.

Responding to the news, the official MotoGP page stated: ‘We’re so happy for you and can’t wait to have a new member in the paddock.’