Multiple glitches in income tax portal: Finance ministry summons Infosys CEO

New Delhi: According to the Ministry of Finance, Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys, has been summoned to explain persistent glitches with the new electronic filing portal for income tax.

Salil Parekh, whose estimated net worth is more than $30 million, will appear before finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 23 ‘to explain why even after 2.5 months since the launch of the new e-filing portal, glitches remain in the system’. The Ministry of Finance also noted that the system has been down since August 21.

Read more: ‘Durga Fighter’: all-women force battles Naxalism

The new and improved income tax portal went live on June 7 but has been plagued by frequent technical problems. The Finance Minister had earlier flagged the issues to the developer, Infosys, asking the company to address the issues raised on social media by taxpayers, tax professionals and other stakeholders.