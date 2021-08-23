‘Durga Fighter’: all-women force battles Naxalism

Chhattisgarh : In the naxal-affected Sukma district, a Durga Fighters force comprising 32 women has been formed to combat Naxalism. During a press conference with reporters, Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said the new recruits will undergo training for a month. ‘We are happy to inform you that Chhattisgarh women commandos met the officials to form a District Reserve Force (DRG) team’.

‘The proposal has been accepted and the team will be called Durga Fighters. The team will have 32 female members. They will be trained for commando duty for one month. All active duties will be performed by them,’ said the Sukma SP. ‘Women are equal to men,’ he added. Asha Sen, captain of the Durga Fighters said that the force has committed itself to helping make Sukma a Naxal free zone.

‘Today, we pledge to make Sukma a Naxalite-free region. Like brothers and sisters promise to protect each other on Raksha Bandhan, we all promise to protect the people of the Sukma region from Naxalite attacks. We now feel equal to men since we have been assigned to the District Reserve Guards (DRG) team,’ Asha said.