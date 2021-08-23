State will provide free post-treatment to black fungus patients

As per a recent announcement by Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, individuals suffering from black fungus disease will be offered free treatment even after they have been discharged. ‘Post-treatment for black fungus is expensive. Injections cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 each. The patients have to take injections at home for four weeks after being discharged’, he said.

“In an effort to alleviate this economic burden on families, the government has agreed to cover all expenses for patients with black fungus. ‘The government will pay for all expenditures until they are fully recovered,’ CM Basavaraj Bommai said. Based on the recommendations made by experts on the third wave, Basavaraj Bommai said, ‘Camps will be set up to monitor the health of children affected by the third wave’.

‘The Women and Child Welfare Department will provide food kits to malnourished children. Sick children will be transferred to district hospitals,’ he said. Several district hospitals in Karnataka have been ordered to establish pediatric intensive care units. In addition, the state government will release Rs 22 crore for the completion of a 120-bed super speciality hospital in Vijayapur with 40 ventilators.