Over 1,000 suspicious photos were found with a CRPF constable in Army uniform

Guwahati: In Assam, a 28-year-old CRPF constable and a woman were arrested near the Kolia Bhomora Bridge, not far from the Tezpur Air Force Station, after the man was found impersonating an Army officer. An individual identified as Yatendra Singh claims to be a member of the 9 Para (Special Forces) unit, according to defense and security sources. He was accompanied Saturday evening by a woman (yet to be identified), whom he claimed to be his wife.

Military intelligence (MI) officials claim they have recovered a fake Army canteen card; over 1,000 pictures of him in Army uniform, including some at Army installations across the country; contact numbers of Army units; and forged documents relating to the forces so far. A source told ThePrint that the individual initially claimed to be from the 9 Para SF and later claimed to be from the CRPF. Military intelligence officials became suspicious after noticing he was wearing an Army uniform but with an ‘Indian Army’ badge.

‘We also found a CRPF identity card and contacted the paramilitary force. CRPF camp of 132 battalion confirmed that the man was on duty as a guard at the United Nations mission office in Srinagar,’ the source said. According to sources, Singh took an Air Asia flight from Delhi on 19 August and checked into a hotel in Paltan Bazar, Guwahati. The next day, she met him at the airport. Sources report that she was also wearing a t-shirt with a Para SF insignia.

‘We have recovered surveillance footage from the hotel that shows the man entering the premises dressed in an Army uniform,’ the source said. Nevertheless, Uluani Police Station in Assam’s Nagaon district has confirmed to ThePrint that no complaint has been filed by the Army so far. According to the source quoted above, the Army is still investigating the case.

Read more: UAE will accept Indian citizens who have not visited India in the last 14 days

‘She’s not his wife’

Initially, a team of MI surveillance crews spotted them exiting an autorickshaw near Kolia Bhomora Bridge on Saturday evening. Located near a sensitive military base and the Misa camp, the location is close to Tezpur. ‘He was unable to properly answer some of the questions. Although he told us the woman was his wife, records with the CRPF show he is married to another woman. Our investigators are also looking into the woman,’ the source said.