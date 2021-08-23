‘The Taliban is maligning Islam by terror activities’: Head of Ajmer Dargah

Ajmer: Syed Jainul Abedin, the Dewan (spiritual head) of Ajmer Sharif Dargah has criticized Taliban terrorists and said that they are maligning Islam by terror activities.

‘The Taliban is maligning Islam by terror activities in the name of shariyat (Islamic law). I strongly condemn those who support and welcome the illegal authority of the Taliban and their terrorist ideology. The Muslim of India, being a peaceful citizen, does not support and welcome the ideology of the Taliban, which is against the basic teachings of Islam’, said Syed Jainul Abedin.

He also accused that the terror activities by Taliban are promoting hatred towards Islam in the world.