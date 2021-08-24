Building collapses during birthday celebration in Agra; 2 killed, 15 injured

Agra: A home under construction in Dhandhupura, near the Taj Mahal, fell late last night, killing at least two persons and injuring 15 others. Aniket, the birthday boy, remained unharmed and the injured were sent to four private nursing homes for treatment.

According to the district administration, two people died on the scene and a dozen more were injured. Agra district magistrate PN Singh said that the home where the festivities were taking place was being refurbished. ‘As soon as the police and fire department received the information, they raced to the scene,’ Singh added.

As per reports, the birthday celebration was held on the second floor of the ill-fated house with around 40 attendees, most of them were teenagers. The revellers were reportedly dancing to filmy tunes before the home collapsed, police said. Thankfully, several individuals had departed just 10 minutes before the catastrophe.

The collapse, according to neighbours, was caused by loud music and high-voltage dancing.