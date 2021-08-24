COVID-19 under control, EC must announce bypoll dates: Bengal CM

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the Covid-19 issue in Bengal is ‘totally under control’ and the Election Commission should declare dates for the state’s pending by-polls to seven assembly seats as soon as possible. She also stated that the European Commission should guarantee that people’s democratic rights are not harmed.

‘(It’s been) Already four months (since the elections got over) and now with the Covid-19 situation completely under control, people have the right to cast their ballot. They (ECI) had asked for the opinion of political parties. I think the EC must announce the by-election dates immediately as we must not curtail the democratic rights of the people,’ she said at the state secretariat.

Jangipur, Samshergunj, Khardha, Bhabanipur, Dinahata, Shantipur and Goshaba are the seven assembly seats in West Bengal where by-polls are scheduled.

As per TMC sources, the CM, who lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram seat, is expected to contest from her home turf Bhabanipur assembly constituency, which was vacated by senior politician Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay shortly after the results were announced. Banerjee has filed a petition in the Calcutta high court, contesting the Nandigram vote results.