Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Sopore

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on early Tuesday. Security forces launched a search operation in the area on late Monday night after getting information about the presence of militants. The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces. There were no reports of any casualties.

‘Encounter has started at Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow’, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, security forces neutralized 2 terrorists including a top LeT commander in an encounter in Srinagar. The killed militants were identified as Mohammad Abbas Sheikh and Saqib Manzoor, who were in the wanted list.

Also Read: Baghlan province claims to have been retaken by the Taliban in three districts

‘Acting on specific input generated by Srinagar Police about the presence of terrorists in Alochi Bagh area of District Srinagar, an operation was planned by Jammu-Kashmir police. Accordingly a special and small team of Police was sent to raid a specific location in covert. During the raid, the hiding terrorists were given the opportunity to surrender; however, they started firing on the police team. Our team also retaliated. In a brief shoot out, two terrorists of proscribed terror out LeT (TRF) were neutralized’, said Inspector general of Police, Vijay Kumar.

At least three unidentified terrorists affiliated with Jaish-E-Muhammad (JeM) were killed in an encounter on Saturday. Two terrorists were neutralized on Friday in an encounter in Awantipora.

One of the two terrorists killed in the Awantipora encounter was involved in killing a peon at a government school on July 23.