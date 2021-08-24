‘Government headed by his mother was audacious enough to sell the country: Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani came down heavily on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his criticism on National Monetization Pipeline (NMP). Smriti Irani referred to a project launched by Congress led UPA government in 2008 and questioned Rahul Gandhi whether the government-controlled by his mother Sonia Gandhi had the power to sell the country.

‘In 2008, an RFP with reference to the New Delhi railway station was announced when the Congress government was at the Centre. Is Rahul Gandhi alleging that the government headed by his mother was audacious enough to sell the country?’, asked Irani.

‘Does Rahul Gandhi believe that state govts doing such monetization under Congress leadership are selling their states? There is a saying- This man’s politics begin from hypocrisy, is sustained through arrogance & ends with contempt’, she added.

‘Congress govt in Maharashtra raised Rs 8,000 crores by monetizing Mumbai-Pune expressway. Is Rahul Gandhi alleging that the Maharashtra govt sold the expressway?’ Irani asked.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of bringing the process of selling the ‘crown jewel’ assets built by his party in last 70 years.

On Monday, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the NMP Scheme that included unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors — from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums. By this the government is aiming to monetize to collect about Rs 6 trillion.