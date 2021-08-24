Mary Kom meets fan who went viral for crying after her defeat at Tokyo Olympics

Mary Kom has always made the country proud, either inside or outside the boxing ring. She was yet again proved it when she met her ardent fan whose video went viral in which the little girl cried inconsolably after her boxer lost in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The pugilist had previously posted a video of the youngster on her Instagram account, expressing her wish to meet this little admirer if she ever had the opportunity. Mary Kom kept her word and tracked out the girl, ultimately meeting her.

‘Dear sisters, I will give you a hug and salute you if I got a chance for a meeting. If you are interested in any sports/boxing, I will be very happy to help you,’ Mary Kom wrote.

After losing to Colombian boxer Ingrit Valencia, Mary Kom dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Following her meeting with this specific admirer, Mary Kom posted photographs on her Twitter handle and captioned it: ‘I’ve found my new fan and follower for boxing who really cheers and cried for me during #Tokyo2020.’

I've found my new fan and follower for boxing who really cheers and cried for me during #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Oi20WVRKCD — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 22, 2021

Netizens praised Mary for her humility after she made a sweet and kind gesture. Here are some of the comments:

