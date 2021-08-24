Petrol, diesel prices reduced

Mumbai: Public sector oil companies reduced the price of petroleum fuels in the country. This is the second time in the last 38 days that the price of petrol has come down. Diesel prices have come down for the 5th time in a week.

Price of petrol and diesel were reduced by 15 paise per liter. Diesel now costs Rs 88.92 per liter and petrol is at Rs 101.49 in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 107.52 per liter and diesel costs Rs 96.48 per liter. In Thiruvananthapuram petrol is priced at Rs 103.75 and diesel at Rs 95.68 per liter.

Oil companies in the country revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes and transportation charges. Rajasthan levies the highest tax on fuel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.