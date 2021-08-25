60-year-old man ends life after being harassed by daughter-in-law in Punjab

Ludhiana: After being threatened by his daughter-in-law, a 60-year-old father in Ludhiana allegedly set himself on fire. On Saturday, the man took the extreme action at his home in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar on Noorwala Road. He breathed his last on Monday.

According to reports, the old man’s daughter-in-law and her parents had been harassing him and had threatened to accuse him of dowry harassment. The victim’s wife said that he ended his life after being humiliated and beaten by the in-laws of their son on Saturday. The accused also threatened to file a fake dowry harassment case against them.

The man came home, upset over the incident and poured kerosene on himself and set himself ablaze. He was rushed to the nearby hospital, but he died during treatment. The deceased’s wife said that her son got married around a year and a half ago and has a six-month-old daughter.

The woman said, ‘Three months ago, my husband and I suffered injuries in a mishap, after which our daughter-in-law and her parents started abusing us. Our daughter-in-law wanted to move into separate accommodation, but when my husband refused, she assaulted him. She had started harassing me soon after her marriage.’

The accused have been charged under sections 306 (suicide) and 34 (acts done by numerous individuals in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Mohammad Jamil, the station house officer (SHO) of Basti Jodhewal.