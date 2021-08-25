Emirates Airlines announces special offer

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has launched new discounted ticket prices to Seychelles. The offer is limited to UAE nationals and residents.

Economy class fares starts at Dh2,995, and business class fares at Dh7,995. The offer is valid for bookings made starting today until August 31, 2021, for travel until June 15, 2022.

Emirates currently operates more than seven weekly flights to the Seychelles from Dubai.

To visit the popular Indian Ocean holiday destination, UAE travelers must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test, conducted within 72 hours of the date of travel.