IMD predicts thunderstorms, lightning in states for next three days

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast rainfall in several states across the country. The national weather agency, in its latest weather bulletin said that eastern parts of the country may witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning for the next three days.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till August 27. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand may get widespread rainfall till August 27. The weather agency also predicted subdued rainfall over northwest India, central India and west coast during the next 5 days. They also forecasted widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu for next five days and in Kerala on August 26 and 28.

Also Read: State passes bill to speed up land acquisition: Congress dubs it ‘black law’

Meanwhile, Delhi , on Saturday recorded 139 mm rainfall , its highest in a day in August .