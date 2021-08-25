Man keeps dead son’s body in freezer for 24 days, suspecting foul play

The Sultanpur district government in Uttar Pradesh agreed to an ex-army jawan’s petition for a second post-mortem on Tuesday, who had kept his deceased son’s body in a deep freezer for 24 days as he suspected foul play in his death.

According to police sources, the ex-army officer, named Subedar (retd) Shiv Prasad Pathak, had consented to cremate his son following the postmortem. Pathak’s son Shivank, who worked in Delhi, died on August 1, 2021, under mysterious circumstances. Despite Pathak’s claims that his son was killed and his demand for a case to be filed against some co-workers, the Delhi police declined to file any charges and gave Shivank’s body back to him after the autopsy.

Pathak refused to cremate his son’s mortal remains, insisting on a second postmortem and has kept his body in a deep freezer ever since. The district administration had warned Pathak on Sunday that if he didn’t cremate the body immediately, legal action would be taken.

‘I am relieved that the administration has agreed to conduct another postmortem,’ Pathak, a resident of Saraiya Majahoa village in the district, said. He also stated that he had also approached the local police to file a complaint, but they also declined.