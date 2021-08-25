‘Pinarayi Vijayan clearly failed to protect people’s lives’: Union Minister V Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister V Muraleedharan has criticized Kerala government led by Pinarayi Vijayan over the Covid-19 situation in Kerala. The state is now reporting more than half of the daily cases in the country.

‘Alarming COVID-19 situation in Kerala, @vijayanpinarayi has clearly failed to protect people’s lives. Kerala alone recorded 24,296 cases & 173 deaths yesterday. @vijayanpinarayi’s illogical strategy & motivated media propaganda costing dearly the nation’, tweeted V Muraleedharan.

Also Read: ‘It was Congress that sold the country’s resources’: Nirmala Sitharaman hit out at Rahul Gandhi

Kerala on Wednesday reported 31,445 new Covid-19 cases and 215 deaths, taking the overall infection tally to 38,83,429 and the death toll to 19,972. The last time the state crossed the 30,000-mark was on May 20 when it witnessed 30,491 cases. With 24,296 new infections on Tuesday, it had reported nearly 65% of the nationwide cases.

Alarming #COVID19 situation in Kerala, @vijayanpinarayi has clearly failed to protect people's lives. Kerala alone recorded 24,296 cases & 173 deaths yesterday@vijayanpinarayi's illogical strategy & motivated media propaganda costing dearly to the nation.#VijayanfailsKerala https://t.co/ioDNVfMTYM — V Muraleedharan / ?? ???????? (@VMBJP) August 25, 2021

‘Especially the newsreader turned health minister is busy reading the wrong script and spreading disinformation that everything is hunky-dory in Kerala’, said BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan. The reality is that while the disease in almost all other parts of the country is under control, little effort is being made to curb it in the state, he claimed.