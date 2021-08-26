Gangrape: College student raped, boyfriend attacked; State takes action

Bengaluru: A college student was allegedly gang-raped in Mysuru district of Karnataka, while her boyfriend was brutally beaten because they refused to give money to a gang of robbers who surrounded them. According to police, the incident occurred at 7 PM on Tuesday in the Chamundi Hills area near Lalitadripura. In the FIR, the student and her male friend were traveling to Chamundi Hills when they were stopped by a group of men. Initially, the gang demanded money. In response, the attackers attacked her friend and dragged the victim to a place where they allegedly raped her.

Based on the preliminary report, four men are suspected of having committed the crime. Nearly 24 hours after the incident, the couple remain in hospital recovering from their injuries. Around 1:30 am, the girl was admitted to a local hospital. The Alanahally Police Station has Registered a gang rape case against unknown people. According to Dr. Chandragupta, Commissioner of Police, Mysuru City, ‘Teams have been formed to investigate the case. We cannot disclose details about the case at this time’.

Read more: A great Royal salute: India’s Mission Kabul

In response to the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Delhi that he has directed the Director-General of Police, Praveen Sood, to initiate steps to apprehend the perpetrators. ‘A case has been registered based on the statement. I have directed the DGP to identify whoever committed the act and to take stringent action against them,’ Bommai said. Araga Jnanendra, the state’s home minister, called the incident ‘very unfortunate’ and ordered police to conduct a thorough investigation.