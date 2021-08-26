‘India is suffering because of Kerala government’s mismanagement of Covid-19’: BJP leader Amit Malviya

New Delhi: BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malaviya accused that India is suffering due to the mismanagement of Covid-19 situation by the Pinarayi Vijayan led Kerala government.

‘Even after months India is still continuing to get 65% of caseload from Kerala alone. Naturally there is something broken in about how Kerala is managing the Covid there, but the question is, have they got the priority wrong. have they got the protocol wrong or have they been callous in allowing a lot of people to come out and congregate particularly on Eid al Adha. Is it what they allow at the time and they are not able to control it now’, said Malviya.

‘Kerala government have been selective in allowing the congregation of Eid al Adha and forcing some sought of lockdown as far as other festivals are concerned but having said that the kind of cases that are coming from Kerala point to the overall mismanagement, skewed priorities, not enforcing the protocol adequately. Kerala government must be questioned on it because India is suffering because of the Kerala government is not able to manage the Covid situation’, he added.

Earlier Union Minister V Muraleedharan also criticized the state government over the situation. ‘Alarming COVID-19 situation in Kerala, @vijayanpinarayi has clearly failed to protect people’s lives. Kerala alone recorded 24,296 cases & 173 deaths yesterday. @vijayanpinarayi’s illogical strategy & motivated media propaganda costing dearly the nation’, tweeted V Muraleedharan.

Kerala on Wednesday reported 31,445 new Covid-19 cases and 215 deaths, taking the overall infection tally to 38,83,429 and the death toll to 19,972.