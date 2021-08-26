JNU student’s wife allegedly jumps off hostel building; dies

A 26-year-old woman died after she allegedly leaped from the second floor of a hostel building at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday morning.

According to the authorities, the woman had arrived at the hostel the day before to see her spouse, who is doing his Ph.D. at JNU and is a resident of the Brahmaputra Hostel. Security personnel and university students found the woman injured outside the hostel. She was rushed to the hospital after an ambulance was dispatched. The woman’s husband is being questioned by the police as no suicide note was found at the scene.

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said: ‘We received information from the hospital about the woman. She was declared dead by the doctors in the morning. It is suspected that she died by suicide but the reason is unknown.’

The woman went to the hostel to visit her husband, who had recently complained of seizures, according to a local investigation. ‘The man wasn’t feeling well and had called his wife. We don’t know what happened between them but the woman is said to have jumped off the second floor in the morning,’ said DCP Singh.

At the Vasant Kunj police station, a case has been filed and investigations are underway.