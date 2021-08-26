Kabul’s new government should ‘completely dissociate’ from all terrorist groups: Xi Jinping

On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that China is willing to strengthen communication with Moscow and the broader international community on the Afghan issue, calling for a government in Kabul that is ‘completely dissociated from all terrorist groups’. Xi and Putin spoke on the phone on Wednesday about the situation in Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover, a day after G-7 leaders virtually met to discuss the crisis.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the Afghanistan situation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin was told by Xi that China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Russia and the international community on the Afghan issue, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency. Additionally, he noted that all factions in Afghanistan should contribute to building an open and inclusive political structure through consultation, carry out moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, dissociate completely from terrorist groups, and maintain friendly relations with the rest of the world, especially neighbouring countries.

China and Russia have similar stances

On his part, Putin said the current changes in Afghanistan show that outside forces’ forcible promotion of their political models has not worked in some countries and will only lead to destruction and disaster. The state-run Global Times reported that Russia and China have similar positions and interests on the Afghan issue.

Putin said Russia is willing to communicate closely with China about Afghanistan and to actively participate in a multilateral mechanism to promote a peaceful transition, combat terrorism, cut off drug trafficking, prevent spillover of security risks from Afghanistan, resist interference from outside forces and safeguard regional stability. Xi and Putin talked by telephone after China held its first dialogue with the Taliban in Kabul, where Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu met with Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy head of the Taliban’s political office.

Respect Afghans’ will

The Communist Party of China’s (CPC) Yang Jiechi, who is a member of their Political Bureau and Director of its Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, has repeatedly said that the only way to resolve the Afghan issue is through a political settlement.

On Tuesday, Yang, in his remarks via video link at the 11th BRICS Meeting of National Security Advisors, said the international community should respect the will and choice of the Afghan people and encourage them to build an inclusive political structure that suits their national circumstances. He noted that the fight against terrorism must be waged in all forms, and Afghanistan must never again be a gathering place for terrorists and extremists.

Role of China

China and Russia can play a crucial role in restoring peace, stability and order in Afghanistan, after the rash and irresponsible withdrawal of the US, Yang stated. On talks between Hanafi and Chinese ambassador Wang in Kabul, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, told a media briefing that China and Afghan Taliban had a ‘smooth and effective communication and consultation’. He was asked about the talks between Hanafi and Chinese Ambassador Wang in Kabul.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the United States was set to withdraw its troops after a costly two-decade conflict. Kabul is naturally an important platform and channel for the two sides to discuss important issues, the spokesman said without disclosing further details. Last month, China hosted a Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. During the conversation with Wang Yi, Baradar assured him the Taliban will not permit the ETIM to operate out of Afghanistan. He called for Chinese investment in the war-torn country.