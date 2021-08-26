Mahzooz draw: 3 Expats including an Indian wins 1 million dirham

Dubai: Three expats including a Jordanian, a Filipino and an Indian has won has won 1 million dirhams as second prize in the 39th weekly live Mahzooz draw. The three lucky winners matched five out of the six winning numbers (9, 10, 13, 20, 43 and 46) and took home Dh333,333 each.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and by purchasing a bottle of water. Each bottle of water purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to help those in need.