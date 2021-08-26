Neeraj Chopra urges people not to use his name to further their vested interests and propaganda

New Delhi: Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra urged people to not use him and his comments as a medium for their propaganda. The Olympian said this as his comments about Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem created controversy on social media.

‘ I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda. Sports teaches us to be together and united. I’m extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments,’ said Chopra in a video shared on his Twitter handle.

Earlier in an interview given to Times of India, Chopra said that he attempted his first throw hurriedly because Pakistani player Arshad Nadeem was moving around with the javelin.

‘I was searching for my javelin at the start of the final. I was not able to find it. Suddenly I saw Arshad Nadeem was moving around with my javelin. Then I told him, ‘Bhai give this javelin to me, it is my javelin!I have to use it’. Then he gave it back to me’, said Chopra in the interview.

But as the comments ignited outrage on the social media, Chopra clarified what he said.

‘People have made a big issue out of my comments in an interview where I said Pakistani player Arshad Nadeem took my javelin. We keep our personal javelins at one place but all players are allowed to use any javelin they like. It’s the rule. Arshad Nadeem was not tampering with my javelin. He was just practicing for his throw, and nothing else and I asked for the javelin when my turn came. This isn’t such a big deal. I am disappointed that the issue has been blown out of proportion in my name’, clarified Neeraj.

Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments. — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021

Neeraj Chopra won the javelin gold with a throw of 87.58 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.