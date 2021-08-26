India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran wins ITTF Czech International Open title

Olomouc: In table tennis, India’s top player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the men’s singles title at the ITTF Czech International Open. Sathiyan defeated Yevhen Ryshchepa of Ukraine in straight sets 11-9, 11-6, 11-6,14-12 in the finals.
This is Sathiyan’s third ITTF Challenger title. Earlier he had won Belgium Open in 2016 and Spanish Open in 2017.
Also Read: A great Royal salute: India’s Mission Kabul
‘I’m extremely happy to win the men’s singles title in a dominant way and without dropping a set. This wait was worth it to lift my third ITTF title after a gap of four years’, said Sathiyan.
Sathiyan entered finals as his semifinal rival Truls Moregard of Sweden conceded in the third game due to back pain 11-4, 11-8, 8-2. In the quarterfinal, Sathiyan beat Ali Alkhadrawi of Saudi Arabia and in pre-quarters Sadi Ismailov of Russia.
Special thanks to my personal coach @sramantt for his valuable inputs and for always pushing me to break the barriers?@RamanTTHPC2000
The best is yet to come??#sathiyantt #tabletennis #ITTFtitle #gold #czechopen #ITTF #sports #teamindia?? #paris2024
— Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) August 25, 2021
Last week, Sathiyan had paired up with compatriot Manika Batra to win the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender in Budapest.
Post Your Comments