India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran wins ITTF Czech International Open title

Aug 26, 2021, 09:55 am IST

Olomouc: In table tennis, India’s top player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the men’s singles title at the ITTF Czech International Open. Sathiyan defeated Yevhen Ryshchepa of Ukraine in straight sets 11-9, 11-6, 11-6,14-12 in the finals.

This is Sathiyan’s third ITTF Challenger title. Earlier he had won Belgium Open in 2016 and Spanish Open in 2017.

‘I’m extremely happy to win the men’s singles title in a dominant way and without dropping a set. This wait was worth it to lift my third ITTF title after a gap of four years’, said Sathiyan.

Sathiyan entered finals as his semifinal rival Truls Moregard of Sweden conceded in the third game due to back pain 11-4, 11-8, 8-2. In the quarterfinal, Sathiyan beat Ali Alkhadrawi of Saudi Arabia and in pre-quarters Sadi Ismailov of Russia.

Last week, Sathiyan had paired up with compatriot Manika Batra to win the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender in Budapest.

