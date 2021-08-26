Rakul Preet, Rana Daggubati, other actors summoned by ED in drugs case: Reports

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actors Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati and others in connection with a four-year-old money laundering and narcotics trafficking case, registered by the Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department.

Puri Jagannadh, a Tollywood filmmaker, was also summoned on August 31. Rakul has been summoned on 6 September, while Daggubati has been summoned two days later. A summons has been issued to Ravi Teja for 9 September. Navdeep Mumaith Khan, Tarun, Tanish Nandu, and Charmee Kaur are among those detained.

According to reports, the ED official quoted saying, ‘Around 12 cases were booked by Telangana Excise and Prohibition department and 11 charge sheets were filed. Mostly 8 people were charge sheeted in cases of drug trafficking then. Most of them were lower-level drug traffickers.’

The official further said, ‘We have called excise officials as witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence Tollywood celebrities will be considered as witnesses. Their names have figured in the investigation.’

The Special Investigations Team (SIT) of the Prohibition and Excise Department allegedly collected hair and nail samples from a number of people, including Tollywood superstars, but did not reveal their findings.

Reports say that Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja and Puri Jagannadh have not been listed as ‘accused.’ A senior official stated that it is ‘premature’ to say whether or not they are involved.