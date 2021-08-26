Tharoor’s pic of smashing coconut becomes a meme, MP shares his ‘favourite ones’

If you’re a frequent Internet user, you’re probably aware that some ingenious Internet users can convert anything into amusing memes. A viral image of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is a good example. Tharoor is seen cracking a coconut in the photo, dressed in traditional garb. It didn’t take long for the photograph to become a meme sensation. In fact, the MP posted a sample of some of the most amusing online posts.

‘There are many of these memes going around using the picture of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. These are some of my favourites,’ Tharoor wrote while sharing pictures on Facebook.

Since being posted, the post has received approximately 48,000 reactions and the number is rapidly growing. People have responded to Shashi Tharoor’s post with a variety of comments.

‘Appreciate your attitude and great sense of humor towards it,’ wrote a user. ‘You are such a sport. As much as I enjoy your English and opening the dictionary a good old way to learn the meaning of the words…I like the way you take things in the right spirit,’ commented another.