IMD issues ‘Orange Alert’ in 6 districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued ‘Orange Alert’ in 6 districts in Kerala on August 28 and 29. The weather agency predicted extremely heavy rainfall in the state for next three days.

IMD issued ‘Orange Alert’ in the Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts on August 28. IMD also issued Orange Alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts on Sunday. A Yellow Alert is issued in the other districts in the state.

The IMD has also warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea till August 30. ‘Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph is likely over Southwest and West Central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised NOT TO venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned’, IMD said.

A Red Alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange Alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A Yellow Alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.