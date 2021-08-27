IMD predict rain in these states till August 30

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued fresh weather updates. The national weather agency, predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many states till 30 August.

Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will receive widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall till August 29. The Met department also predicted fairly widespread to isolated heavy rainfall over southern India, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe in the next 2 days.

‘Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Mahe on 29th and 30th August. In view of the likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on 27th August, increase in rainfall activity is expected over Kerala from 27th August 2021′, said IMD.’

IMD has issued yellow alert for 10 districts in Kerala on Friday. It has also issued heavy rainfall alert for few Kerala districts on Saturday and Sunday.

New Delhi and northwest India will witness fresh spell of rain from August 29. Delhi and other areas in northwest India are currently witnessing a partial ‘break monsoon’ phase.