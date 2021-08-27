Kabul attack: Daesh group claims responsibility

In a Telegram message on its channel, the Daesh group claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul airport on Thursday. At least 72 people were killed by two bombs outside Kabul airport, according to US and Afghan officials. Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry reported that 60 Afghans were killed in the attack, while another 143 were injured. Besides the security staff at the airport, 12 military personnel were killed in the attack. A US general leading the evacuation of US troops from Afghanistan said if the perpetrators of the Kabul airport attacks can be found, the US would take action.

General Frank McKenzie said the attacks On Thursday were likely to have been carried out by members of Daesh’s Afghanistan affiliate. He said that despite the attacks, which killed 12 US service members, the United States would continue to evacuate Americans and others. McKenzie warned that there are still ‘extremely active’ security threats at the airport in Kabul.

‘We expect that these attacks will continue,’ he said, adding that Taliban commanders have been asked to take additional security measures to prevent another suicide bombing on the airport’s perimeter. ‘No indication exists that the Taliban allowed Thursday’s attacks to take place’, he said. Additionally, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that the evacuation will proceed and offered his condolences to those who had loved ones and teammates killed or injured in Kabul on Thursday.

‘At the very moment, these troops were trying to save others, terrorists took their lives’, he said. ‘Their death is a loss to us. Their wounds will be treated. The families of those who have passed away will be supported in what is sure to be a devastating time. We will not be deterred from our task, however. Anything less – especially now – would be disrespectful to the purpose and sacrifice these men and women have made for our country and the people of Afghanistan,’ the statement added.