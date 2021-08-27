Breaking News: Famous culinary expert Noushad passes away

Thiruvalla: Noushad, a leading culinary expert and filmmaker, passed away. He was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvalla. He is the owner of ‘Noushad the Big Chef’, a leading catering and restaurant chain. His wife Sheeba died of a heart attack last week. Noushad was undergoing treatment prior to that.

They both have a daughter. Noushad’s interest in cooking stems from his father, who ran a restaurant and catering service in Thiruvalla. After college, Noushad studied hotel management and discovered and developed new possibilities in the catering business. Noushad Catering is highly regarded overseas.

A number of cooking shows have been hosted by him on various television channels. His career as a filmmaker began when he produced Blessy’s first film, which was directed by a classmate in school and college. His later films include Chattambinad, Best Actor, Lion, Boys and Spanish Masala.