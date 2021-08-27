Police arrests 3 over ground LeT workers for grenade attack on CRPF camp

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police arrested three overground workers (OGW) affiliated with banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. They were arrested for a grenade attack on the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) camp in the Langate area of Handwara in Kupwara district.

The police informed that an accused identified as Ishfaq Ah Dar was arrested in a joint operation and arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

‘On further interrogation, the involvement of two more OGWs namely Jamsheed Ah Shah and Javed Ah Khan came forth and they were also apprehended along with arms and ammunition. All three OGWs have been booked under section 307 of Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of Explosive Substances Act’, said a statement issued by police.

The police informed that all the three accused were involved in supporting terrorist activities. The accused have accepted their involvement in the grenade attack incident at Langate.

Earlier on August 16, a CRPF jawan was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the Langate area of Handwara.