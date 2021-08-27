‘Rapes have happened all the time’: Another minister jokes about Mysuru gang rape

Bengaluru: Another minister in Karnataka ignited controversy by making a ‘rape joke’. Karnataka Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar has made the controversial remarks about the Mysuru gang rape case.

‘Rapes have happened all the time. Demanding resignation is just a political ploy’, said Shivaram Hebbar while defending the state Home Minister.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s remarks about rape has created outrage on social media. Araga Jnanendra has accused that Congress party is politicizing the incident to gain political mileage.

‘Rape has happened there, but the Congress was trying to rape me, they are trying to rape the Home Minister. They are trying to gain political mileage. It is an inhuman act’, said Araga Jnanendra.

Later the Home Minister apologized for his statements. ‘I had withdrawn the statement made earlier on the Congress party leaders. I had no intention to hurt anybody. A police investigation is underway to nab the culprits. The girl is under medical care at a hospital. Security will be tightened further to ensure the protection of all, especially women’, Jnanendra said.

A college student from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped on August 24 at Lalithadripura layout of Mysuru. As per the survivor’s complaint, six men committed the crime and also physically assaulted her male friend. Both are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.