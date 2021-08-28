14 From Kerala join ISIS-K, the group behind the Kabul airport attack: Report

According to reports, at least 14 people from Kerala are part of the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), which claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings at Kabul airport. Around 170 people were killed by suicide bombings.

Hindustan Times reports that the 14 Keralites were among the terrorists and militants released by the Taliban from Bagram jail. At this time, it is not confirmed that two Pakistani residents were detained by Sunni Pashtun terrorists on August 26 after they attempted to blow up an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near the Turkmenistan Embassy in Kabul. Intelligence reports indicate that an IED was recovered from the two Pakistani nationals shortly after the Kabul airport blast.

Apparently, one resident of Kerala contacted his home, while the remaining 13 remain with the ISIS-K terrorist group in Kabul. In 2014, when Syria and Levant occupied Mosul, people from Malappuram, Kasaragod and Kannur districts left India and joined the jihadists in West Asia, from where a few Keralites went down to Nangarhar province in Afghanistan. The Indian government fears that the Taliban will use these Keralites to tarnish India’s reputation in Afghanistan by using terrorism.

Read more: ‘Shaken faith’: Three Gandhi loyalists become victims of leadership haze

Kabul is an unstable city as Pakistan, with the support of the Haqqani Network, is forcing the Taliban to form a 12-member council that includes some members of the previous government to gain legitimacy. Afghanistan’s neighbours are waiting for the US and other NATO partners’ complete withdrawal from the Islamic Emirate before taking any decision on the Taliban.